Eid Special Train 2026 Schedule Announced

The Pakistan Railways has decided to operate four special trains on the occasion of Eid on the directions of the Minister for Railways to facilitate passengers.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the first Eid special train will depart from Lahore for Karachi on March 16.

The second Eid special train will leave Quetta for Rawalpindi on March 17, while the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi for Peshawar on the same day.

The fourth Eid special train will run from Karachi to Lahore on March 18.

Pakistan Railways said the decision to run special trains has been taken to provide maximum travel facilities to passengers during the Eid holidays.