Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced the operation of special trains for Eid -Ul-Adha 2026 to accommodate increased passenger demand during the holiday period.

According to railway officials, the first special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on 24 May, 2026 while a second train will leave Karachi City for Rawalpindi on the same day.

A third special train service is scheduled to run from Karachi Cantt to Lahore on 25 May, 2026.

The special trains will include economy-class coaches and power vans.

Pakistan Railways said the trains would operate in accordance with sectional speed limits, adding that speeds would not exceed 105 kilometres per hour.