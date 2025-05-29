Eid ul Adha 2025 SOPs for sacrificial animals issued

KARACHI: The Sindh home ministry has released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the collection of sacrificial animal hides and related activities for Eid ul Adha 2025, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued on May 29, 2025, the department banned the unauthorized collection of hides, permitting only registered welfare organizations to collect them with prior approval from the deputy commissioner. Unauthorized hide collection will be considered a punishable offense.

The notification also imposes a ban on using loudspeakers and banners to announce hide collection, aiming to maintain public order during the festival. The Sindh Interior Department warned that strict action will be taken against those forcibly collecting hides, and any confiscated hides will be handed over to approved organizations.

Law enforcement agencies will conduct on-site inspections to ensure compliance, and violations will lead to cases registered under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Additionally, the department has suspended all arms licenses in Karachi during the Eid period to enhance security. Permissions for collective sacrificial activities will be granted exclusively by commissioners or deputy commissioners.

It is worth mentioning here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan, and the first day of Eid ul Adha will be observed on June 7, Saturday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for the sighting of the Zil Hajj 1446 Hijri moon. Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, addressing a press conference after the meeting, confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sightings were received from major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

Eid ul Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Preparations for the festival are underway, with cattle markets set up across Pakistan for the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid ul Adha.