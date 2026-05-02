Eid ul Adha 2026 likely date revealed in Pakistan

KARACHI: Astronomers have predicted that Eid-ul-Adha is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 27, ARY News reported.

Experts state that the new moon will be born during the intervening night of May 16 and May 17 at 1:15 AM. By the evening of May 17, the moon’s age will be over 18 hours. If weather conditions remain clear on that evening, the Zil-Hajj crescent is expected to be visible, making May 18 the 1st of Zil-Hajj. Consequently, Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated on May 27.

However, if the moon is not sighted on May 17, the month of Dhu al-Qi’dah (Zeeqad) will complete 30 days, pushing Eid-ul-Adha to Thursday, May 28. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will make the final decision regarding the sighting of the crescent.

Earlier, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council also predicted that there are strong chances of celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on May 27. Council Secretary-General Khalid Aijaz Mufti stated that scientific data supports the expectation that the festival will fall on that date.

The council has released its scientific report concerning the sighting of the moon for Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH.

The scientific data indicates a strong possibility of Eidul Adha being celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

The council explained that the new moon will be born at 1:15am (Pakistan time) on the night between 16 and 17 May. By sunset on 17 May, the moon’s age will exceed 18 hours in most parts of the country, which is sufficient for it to be visible to the naked eye.

The report further noted that on 17 May, the time difference between sunset and moonset will be approximately 55 minutes in Karachi and up to 63 minutes in Peshawar.

If weather conditions remain clear, the moon is expected to be clearly visible on Sunday evening, which would make 18 May the first of Dhu al-Hijjah and Eidul Adha falling on 27 May.

According to this scientific forecast, there is also a possibility that Eidul Adha will be observed on the same day in both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this year.

However, if the moon is not sighted on 17 May due to cloudy conditions, Dhu al-Qi’dah will complete 30 days, and Eid will instead fall on Thursday, 28 May.

It is important to note that the final decision will be made following the official meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.