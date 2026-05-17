The spokesperson for the Central Region motorways has announced a complete ban on the entry of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals onto motorways during Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the spokesperson, the decision has been taken to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The statement said vehicles transporting sacrificial animals are often overloaded and unfit for safe travel, posing a serious risk of accidents on motorways.

Authorities warned that overloaded and poorly maintained vehicles could lead to major road accidents, adding that such vehicles would instead be redirected towards alternative and safer routes.

The motorway spokesperson noted that several dangerous accidents involving animal transport vehicles had occurred on motorways in previous years.

Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Police in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been instructed to establish special check posts at motorway entry points to enforce the restriction.

Authorities have also ordered action against illegal parking near cattle markets and motorway interchanges during the Eid period.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) will meet today (Sunday) in Karachi to sight the Zil Hajj moon/

Chairman of the CRHC, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting at the Habib Bank Plaza.

The final announcement regarding the sighting or non-sighting of the Zil Hajj moon will be made based on evidence received from across the country.

Meanwhile, meetings of the Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held tomorrow at their respective district headquarters.

If the Zil Hajj moon is sighted today, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on May 27. However, if the moon is not sighted, the major Islamic festival will fall on May 28.