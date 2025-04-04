Eid-ul-Adha expected to fall on June 6 in UAE

ABU DHABI: Astronomers have forecast the expected date for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), predicting that the Islamic festival will fall on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Emirates Astronomy Society released its latest lunar calendar projections, stating that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah is expected to be sighted on May 27, 2025, making May 28 the first day of the Islamic month.

The announcement was made by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, who explained that the crescent moon would appear at 7:02 AM UAE time on May 27 and will be visible for approximately 38 minutes after sunset, increasing the likelihood of its being seen that evening.

According to the UAE’s official public holiday calendar, the break for Arafat Day and Eid-ul-Adha 2025 will span 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah (Islamic year 1445 Hijri), translating to a four-day public holiday.

If Eid-ul-Adha 2025 does indeed fall on a Friday, UAE residents can anticipate an extended weekend, with Thursday and Friday as official holidays, followed by Saturday and Sunday as part of the regular weekend.

In Pakistan, Eid-ul-Adha 2025 is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, based on lunar calculations.

However, the final confirmation will depend on the official moon sighting committee’s decision. Similarly, other countries will determine their Eid dates based on local moon sightings.

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations observed worldwide. It honors Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command before being provided with a ram as a substitute.

This holy occasion is marked by special prayers, the act of Qurbani (animal sacrifice), and generous charity as families share meat with relatives, neighbors, and those in need.

It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness, with joyous gatherings, traditional feasts, and heartfelt exchanges of good wishes.