Govt to announce Eid ul Adha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided to announce a four-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha, starting from June 6 to June 9, 2025, ARY News reported. citing sources.

The decision has been taken following the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A formal notification in this regard will be issued by the cabinet division.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, and the first day of Eid ul Adha will be observed on June 7, Saturday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for the sighting of the Zil Hajj 1446 Hijri moon. Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, addressing a press conference after the meeting, confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sightings were received from major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

He said the first day of Zil Hajj 1446 AH will be observed on Thursday, May 29, and Eid ul Adha will be observed across the country from Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Read More: Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha on June 7

Eid ul Adha, the festival of sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Preparations for the festival are underway, with cattle markets set up across Pakistan for the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid ul Adha.