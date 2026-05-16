Eid-ul-Adha: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Meets Tomorrow in Karachi

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) will meet tomorrow in Karachi to sight the Zil Hajj moon, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the CRHC, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting at the Habib Bank Plaza.

The final announcement regarding the sighting or non-sighting of the Zil Hajj moon will be made based on evidence received from across the country.

Meanwhile, meetings of the Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held tomorrow at their respective district headquarters.

If the Zil Hajj moon is sighted tomorrow, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on May 27. However, if the moon is not sighted, the major Islamic festival will fall on May 28.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that Eid ul Adha 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 27, based on astronomical calculations.

According to SUPARCO’s initial assessment, there is a strong possibility of sighting the Dhul Hijjah moon on Sunday, May 17.

The space agency stated that the moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH will be born at 1:01 am on May 17.

By sunset, the moon’s age is expected to be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, which is generally considered sufficient for visibility to the naked eye.

SUPARCO further noted that in Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset on May 17 will be around 60 minutes, increasing the likelihood of crescent visibility.

For clear moon sighting, the moon’s age typically needs to be close to 20 hours, the agency added.

Based on these calculations, Pakistan is expected to complete 29 days of Dhul Qadah, making Eid al-Adha likely to be observed on May 27.

However, the final announcement regarding the moon sighting and Eid date will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after its official meeting.