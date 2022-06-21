Eid-ul-Azha: Animal skin collection subjected to administration’s permission

Multan: Deputy Commissioner Multan has banned the collection of animal skins without permission on Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

According to details, the DC Multan banned the collection of animal skins on Eid-ul-Azha without permission from the local administration.

The decision has been made to curb the collection of skins by banned outfits, the DC said.

Meanwhile, at least nine trucks, carrying sacrificial animals affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD), have been turned away from Karachi’s cattle market.

According to details, the market administration is implementing relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent animals – affected by skin disease – from entering the livestock market.

The veterinarians stationed at Asia’s biggest cattle market entrance inspect animals brought to the market. Meanwhile, the administration has claimed that not a single case of lumpy skin disease has been reported in the cattle market so far.

