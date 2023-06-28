33.9 C
Eid-ul-Azha symbolises spirit of sacrifice, equality: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Eid-ul-Azha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality & compassion.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said it fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty. He said a true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness.

On the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, extended greetings to Muslims in general & our overseas Pakistanis in particular who are celebrating this festival today.

