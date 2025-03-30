Shawwal moon sighted, Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Shawwal moon has been sighted in Pakistan, and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, AYR News reported.

The moon was observed in Islamabad, provincial capitals, and other cities, where citizens saw the moon with the naked eye.

A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabeer. Based on the testimonies received from across the country, the announcement was made that the Shawwal moon had been sighted.

Chairman Abul Khabeer Azad stated that the Shawwal moon has been sighted, and Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow across Pakistan. He thanked Allah for the blessings of Pakistan and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

He also mentioned that the Pakistan Armed Forces are playing a crucial role in the defense of the country, and urged everyone to pray for their success in combating terrorism. He asked the nation to remember the martyrs of the armed forces in their prayers.

Earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced that there will be no gas loadshedding in Sindh, including Karachi, during Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays.

According to a statement, the gas supply will remain uninterrupted during the Eid holidays, bringing relief to the citizens.

However, the company stated that the announcement will remain effective from night before eid (Chandraat) till the third day of Eid.

Similarly, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has deployed over 3,500 officers and personnel across the city for patrolling and crime prevention duties during Eid ul Fitr 2025.

Additionally, 500 traffic officers have been assigned to manage traffic flow, especially for tourists traveling to and from Murree.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has announced a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens and tourists visiting the capital.

Highlighting key measures, IG Rizvi stated that 18 security checkpoints have been established at the city’s entry and exit points to monitor and regulate movement.

A crackdown will also be launched against street crime, reckless behaviour, and aerial firing to maintain public safety.

IG Rizvi emphasized that all parks, including Lake View and Daman-e-Koh, have been designated as family parks to ensure a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for families during Eid celebrations.