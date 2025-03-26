Eid-ul-Fitr’s probable date revealed by SUPARCO

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Wednesday released its forecast regarding the sighting of the Shawwal 1446 moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon of Shawwal will be formed on March 29 at 3:58 PM (Pakistan time). By sunset on March 30, the moon’s age will be approximately 27 hours, making it visible in Pakistan.

It is expected that Ramadan will be of 29 days this year in Pakistan, and Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will be observed on March 31 in the country.

Regarding Saudi Arabia, SUPARCO has stated that the likelihood of moon sighting on March 29 is almost negligible. By sunset in Makkah, the moon’s age will be only five hours, making it difficult to sight.

Therefore, Shawwal’s moon is expected to be visible in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East on March 30, with Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 falling on March 31 in the region.

The federal government has also officially announced the public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, granting a three-day break.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will run from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene on Sunday evening, to sight the Shawwal moon. The moonlighting committee’s meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.