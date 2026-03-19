Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 announcement made in India and Bangladesh

NEW DELHI/DHAKA:The Shawwal moon was not sighted in India on Thursday evening, meaning Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, ARY News reported.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Delhi announced that the crescent of Shawwal was not visible on Thursday evening, marking Saturday as the official day of celebration.

Similarly, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh. Consequently, Eid ul Fitr will also be observed on Saturday, March 21, in that part of the subcontinent.

The trend continued further east, as the Shawwal moon was also not sighted in Malaysia or Indonesia. Both nations will celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday, March 21, completing 30 days of Ramadan.

Earlier, it’s official. Saudi Arabia announced today (March 18, 2026) that the first day of Eid al Fitr will fall on March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.

The moon-sighting committee convened and verified the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of Ramadan after 30 days of fasting.

This aligns with the Islamic tradition of determining the start of a new month through lunar observation.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that holidays for Eid for employees in the private and non-profit sectors will begin tonight, Wednesday, Mar 18, and last for four days, in accordance with the provisions of the Saudi Labour Law.

Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said at the time that the announcement aimed to provide clarity for employers and employees ahead of the holiday period, allowing organisations to organise work schedules and ensure operational continuity in essential sectors while safeguarding workers’ rights to the festive break.