Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across Pakistan with religious zeal, fervour

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 is being celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday (today) with religious zeal and fervour.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs. Ulema, in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place across the country. Islamabad Police have prepared an integrated security and traffic plan.

Inspector General Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that peace will be maintained in the city at all costs.

Punjab Police have also chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the province during the eid.

In Lahore, more than nine thousand officers and personnel have been deployed for the security of Eid-ul-Fitr programs.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has also finalized a comprehensive security and traffic plan for the maintenance of law and order and smooth flow of traffic on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to CCPO Peshawar, more than five thousand five hundred police personnel are performing security and traffic duties in the provincial capital.

In Quetta, two hundred congregations of Eid prayers were held at open places, parks, mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs, while the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Toghi Road.