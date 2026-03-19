Eid ul Fitr 2026 moon sighting prediction today in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on Saturday, March 21, based on astronomical calculations.

According to initial assessments, the chances of sighting the Shawwal moon today (Thursday, March 19) are very low.

SUPARCO stated that the Shawwal moon was born at 6:23 am today. By sunset, the moon’s age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes, which is generally insufficient for visibility to the naked eye.

The space agency added that along Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset will be around 28 minutes on March 19, further reducing the likelihood of sighting the crescent. For a clear sighting, the moon’s age typically needs to be at least 20 hours.

Based on these calculations, Pakistan is expected to complete 30 days of Ramadan, with Eid ul Fitr likely on March 21. However, the final confirmation regarding moon sighting will come from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Committee will meet in Islamabad today to sight the Shawwal moon and officially declare the date of Eid.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, while Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also convene at their respective headquarters across the country.

Notably, the crescent moon was not sighted yesterday in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, where Eid ul Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, 2026.