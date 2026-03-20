Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Namaz Timings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sindh residents are set to celebrate the blessed occasion of Eid ul-Fitr as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that Eid ul-Fitr 2026 will be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan on March 19 evening, concluding Ramadan 1447 AH after a full 30 days and scheduling Eid for Saturday.

Eid Namaz will be offered in congregations at historic mosques, major Eidgahs, and neighborhood grounds across Hyderabad shortly after sunrise. Prayers are generally scheduled between 7:00 AM and 9:30 AM, with the largest city-wide gathering expected at Eidgah Rani Bagh (also known as Eidgah Ranibagh), the main Eidgah in Hyderabad, starting around 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Other prominent venues include historic sites like Eidgah Hussainabad, major mosques in Latifabad, Qasimabad, and old city areas.

Mosque committees, local religious leaders, and city authorities have released area-wise Eid Namaz timings to assist residents in planning. Worshippers are urged to arrive 15-30 minutes early, particularly at the main Eidgah, due to anticipated large crowds. Security, traffic control, and parking arrangements will be strengthened throughout the city.

Eid Namaz Timings in Hyderabad, Sindh 2026 – Area-Wise Schedule

Compiled from official announcements, mosque schedules, and local religious sources:

Central / Old City / Ranibagh / Historic Areas

Eidgah Rani Bagh (main congregation, central Hyderabad): 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Eidgah Hussainabad: 8:00 AM

Jamia Masjid near Station Road / Karbala Dadan Shah area: 7:00 AM

Mehfil-i-Hussaini, Station Road: 7:00 AM

Latifabad / Unit Areas / Residential Colonies

Masjid-i-Ayesha Siddiqa, Latifabad-9: 8:00 AM

Jamia Masjid Abdullah near Lady Graham Hospital: 7:00 AM

Akbari Sports Ground, Latifabad-9: 9:00 AM

Masjid Zainul Abedin, Latifabad-9: 8:00 AM

Jamia Masjid Ameer Moawia, Cattle Colony: 8:00 AM

Qasimabad / SITE / Gaushala / Usmanabad

Jamia Masjid Muhammadi, Gaushala, Usmanabad: 8:00 AM

Jamia Arabia Muftahul Uloom, SITE area: 8:00 AM

Central Mosque / Ground in Qasimabad: 7:30 AM

Other Areas / Suburbs / Cantonment

Jamia Masjid Faqir Ka Pir: 8:00 AM

Dargah Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani Mosque: 7:00 AM

Haider Karar Mosque, Karbala Dadan Shah: 7:00 AM

Fawara Chowk Liberty Market: 7:30 AM

Madina Masjid Surrey Ghat: 8:30 AM

Abul Fazl Mosque, Maula Ali: 9:00 AM

Note: Timings are based on verified local announcements and mosque committee releases as of March 20, 2026. Variations may occur due to sunrise timing or local decisions—always confirm with your neighborhood imam, mosque notice board, or official Hyderabad religious channels for any last-minute updates.

Tips for Eid ul-Fitr Namaz in Hyderabad, Sindh 2026

Arrive early — The main Eidgah Rani Bagh and historic mosques see thousands of worshippers; secure space promptly.

— The main Eidgah Rani Bagh and historic mosques see thousands of worshippers; secure space promptly. Follow Sunnah: Perform Ghusl, wear clean modest clothes, apply Ittar, and recite Takbeerat while heading out.

Security cooperation — Follow police and local administration guidelines; avoid carrying large bags or unnecessary items.

— Follow police and local administration guidelines; avoid carrying large bags or unnecessary items. Traffic advisory — Expect road diversions near Ranibagh, Station Road, and major Eid venues; use alternate routes.

— Expect road diversions near Ranibagh, Station Road, and major Eid venues; use alternate routes. Offer prayers in Jamaat for maximum blessings, then celebrate with family, exchange greetings, and fulfill Sadaqat-ul-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the triumphant end of Ramadan with joy, gratitude, forgiveness, and community bonding. Hyderabad’s mosques and Eidgahs will echo with Takbeerat and festive spirit on March 21.

Eid Mubarak to all from Hyderabad, Sindh! May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and good deeds, and grant peace and prosperity.

Source: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announcement (March 19-20, 2026) and compiled schedules from Hyderabad mosque committees and local authorities.