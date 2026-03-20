Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Namaz Timings in Multan

Multan residents are eagerly awaiting the joyous celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that Eid ul-Fitr 2026 will be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan on the evening of March 19, completing Ramadan 1447 AH with a full 30 days and setting Eid for Saturday.

Eid Namaz will be performed in large congregations across Multan’s historic mosques, renowned Eidgahs, and neighborhood grounds shortly after sunrise. Key prayers are scheduled between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM, with the grandest gathering expected at the iconic Shahi Eid Gah Mosque (Shahi Eidgah) on Khanewal Road, starting around 8:00 AM. Other major venues include the historic Eidgah Mosque, Jamia Masjid areas, and open grounds in residential sectors.

Local mosque committees, religious authorities, and city administration have shared area-wise Eid Namaz timings to help families plan. Worshippers are advised to arrive 15-30 minutes early, especially at popular Eidgahs, as large crowds are anticipated. Enhanced security, traffic management, and parking arrangements will be in place across Multan.

Eid Namaz Timings in Multan 2026 – Area-Wise Schedule

Compiled from official announcements, mosque schedules, and local religious sources:

Shahi Eid Gah & Khanewal Road / Central Areas

Shahi Eid Gah Mosque (main congregation, Khanewal Road): 8:00 AM

Eidgah Mosque (historic Eidgah, central Multan): 7:30 AM

Jamia Masjid near Hussain Agahi / Bohar Gate: 7:15 AM

Old City / Walled City / Qila Kuhna / Ghanta Ghar Areas

Jamia Masjid Daulat Gate: 7:00 AM

Jamia Masjid Qasim Bagh: 7:15 AM

Jamia Masjid Phoolanwali: 7:30 AM

Central Ground near Ghanta Ghar: 7:45 AM

New Multan / Vehari Road / Bosan Road / Gulgasht Colony

Jamia Masjid Gulgasht Colony: 7:30 AM

Bosan Road Eidgah / Open Ground: 7:15 AM

Jamia Masjid Vehari Road: 7:00 AM

New Multan Colony Central Mosque: 7:45 AM

DHA Multan / Askari / Cantt / Defence Areas

DHA Multan Central Mosque / Eidgah: 7:30 AM

Askari Colony Mosque: 7:15 AM

Cantt Area Eid Prayer Ground: 7:00 AM

Shah Rukn-e-Alam / Qila / Other Suburbs

Jamia Masjid Shah Rukn-e-Alam: 7:30 AM

Jamia Masjid near Multan Cantt Railway: 7:15 AM

Jamia Masjid Mumtazabad: 7:00 AM

Jamia Masjid Qila Kohna: 7:45 AM

Note: Timings are based on verified mosque announcements and local committee releases as of March 20, 2026. Slight variations may occur depending on sunrise and local decisions—always confirm with your neighborhood imam, mosque notice board, or official Multan religious channels for any final updates.

Tips for Eid ul-Fitr Namaz in Multan 2026

Arrive early — Popular spots like Shahi Eid Gah and Eidgah Mosque fill up quickly with thousands of worshippers.

— Popular spots like Shahi Eid Gah and Eidgah Mosque fill up quickly with thousands of worshippers. Follow Sunnah: Perform Ghusl, wear clean modest attire, apply Ittar, and recite Takbeerat en route.

Security cooperation — Adhere to police and administration instructions; avoid unnecessary bags or items.

— Adhere to police and administration instructions; avoid unnecessary bags or items. Traffic advisory — Expect road diversions near Khanewal Road, Old City gates, and major Eid venues; plan alternate routes.

— Expect road diversions near Khanewal Road, Old City gates, and major Eid venues; plan alternate routes. Offer prayers in Jamaat for greater reward, then celebrate with family, share sweets, and give Sadaqat-ul-Fitr.

Eid ul-Fitr brings immense joy, forgiveness, and unity after the blessed month of Ramadan. Multan’s historic mosques and Eidgahs will resonate with Takbeerat and Eid greetings on March 21.

Eid Mubarak to all from Multan! May Allah accept your fasts, prayers, and deeds, and fill your life with peace and happiness.

Source: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announcement (March 19-20, 2026) and compiled schedules from Multan mosque committees and local authorities.