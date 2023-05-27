Eidul Adha 2023: Here’s the list of cattle markets to be established in Karachi

KARACHI: Ahead of Eidul Adha 2023, the Sindh government has issued a list of eight locations in Karachi where cattle markets will be established, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department – a copy of which is available with ARY News, Section 144 was being imposed on setting up cattle markets in locations that were not authorised to avoid “traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues”.

The notification stated that the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board, which was previously located on the Super Highway, would be established at Taiser Town this year.

Meanwhile, the full list of authorised cattle market locations in Karachi is:

Taiser Town, Northern Bypass

Malir 15, Asoo Goth

Cattle Mandi Landhi

Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market

Hamdard University near Manghopir

Moach Goth, Baldia Town

Cattle Mandi permitted by station commander in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board

Cattle Mandi permitted by the president Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board.

Following the restrictions, SHOs are now authorised to register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against those who violated Section 144.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.