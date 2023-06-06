Eidul Adha 2023: When will Zil Hajj moon be sighted in Pakistan?

KARACHI: Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil Hajj moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).

According to the statement, the moon will be born on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

It is worth mentioning here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

Cattle markets list

Ahead of Eidul Adha 2023, the Sindh government has issued a list of eight locations in Karachi where cattle markets will be established.

According to the notification issued by Sindh Home Department – a copy of which is available with ARY News, Section 144 was being imposed on setting up cattle markets in locations that were not authorised to avoid “traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues”.

The notification stated that the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board, which was previously located on the Super Highway, would be established at Taiser Town this year.

Here’s full list of authorised cattle markets in Karachi:

Taiser Town, Northern Bypass

Malir 15, Asoo Goth

Cattle Mandi Landhi

Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market

Hamdard University near Manghopir

Moach Goth, Baldia Town

Cattle Mandi permitted by station commander in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board

Cattle Mandi permitted by the president Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.