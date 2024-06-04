Banned outfits not allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides

LAHORE: The Punjab government has barred banned organisations from collecting the hides of sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Adha 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab Home Department has issued important directions, barring banned organisations from collecting sacrificial animal hides.

According to the spokesperson, only organisations registered with the Charity Commission will be able to receive the sacrificial animal hides. Section 144 will be imposed on burning the head and trotters of sacrificial animals in public places.

Section 144 will also be imposed on bathing and boating in rivers, streams and dams during Eid holidays. Nobody will be allowed to throw offal of sacrificial animals in manhole, drainage or canals.

The spokesperson also said that a ban will be imposed on installing mechanical rides to prevent injury or loss of human lives.

The department has directed additional security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques and madrasas across the province. Instructions have been issued to ensure the best security arrangements in all the cattle markets, and the administration has been directed to ensure that no commission or extortion is charged in the cattle markets.

The Home department has directed that no illegal cattle market should be allowed to be established across Punjab. Necessary security measures should be ensured for the arrival of tourists and traffic control in Murree and surrounding areas.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners are also directed to coordinate with police and related departments to ensure all arrangements before Eid.

Sources told ARY News that Eidul Adha is expected to fall on June 17 (Monday), but the announcement of the exact date will made after Zilhajj moon sighting.

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan consists of 29 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 8, and simultaneously, Eid Adha 2024 will be celebrated on June 17.

In the second scenario, if the month of Zilqad prolongs to 30 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 9 and the Eid will fall on June 18.

The Eidul Adha holidays are expected to last from June 17 to 19, but technically, the holidays will begin from June 15, as most government offices remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.