Eidul Adha 2024 likely to fall on this date

After the sighting of the moon of Zilqad, a prediction regarding the possible date of Eidul Adha 2024 has emerged, but the announcement of the exact date will made after Zilhajj moon sighting.

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan consists of 29 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 8, and simultaneously, Eidul Adha 2024 will be celebrated on June 17.

In the second scenario, if the month of Zilqad prolongs to 30 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 9 and the Eidul Adha will fall on June 18.

However, the formal announcement in Pakistan will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the sighting of the moon of Zilhajj 1455.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.