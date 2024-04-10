32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Eidul Fitr: President in Nawabshah, PM offered Eid prayer in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

NAWABSHAH/LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eidul Fitr prayer in Nawabshah and Lahore, respectively. 

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari offered Eidul Fitr prayer at his nativekot Nawabshah. On the occasion, the president also met with the people and exchanged Eid greetings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the Eidul Fitr prayer at Model Town in Lahore.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the safety, peace, progress and prosperity of the country and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Later, the premier mingled with namazis present there and exchanged Eid greetings.

Talking to newsmen after Eidul Fitr prayer, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the entire nation is celebrating the joys of Eidul Fitr at the moment and we should remember our brothers and sisters who do not have enough means to celebrate Eid.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were also offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.