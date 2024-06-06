Eidul Adha 2024 in Pakistan likely to fall on THIS date

KARACHI: The astronomer has predicted a possible date of Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan, announcing the Zill-Hajj moon’s time to be sighted, ARY News reported.

According to the details, astronomer Javed Iqbal said that the moon of Zill-Hajj would born on June 6. He said that the moon is most likely to be visible on Friday, June 7.

Javed Iqbal said that at the time of sunset on June 7, Friday the moon will be 26 hours and 45 minutes old. He said that the moon must be at least 19 hours old to be visible.

“The moon is likely to be visible for about 15 minutes after the sunset on Friday,” the astronomer added.

Javed Iqbal said that the first day of Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan likely to observed on June 17, Monday.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on Friday for a sighting of the Zilhajj moon.

The meeting will be held at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.