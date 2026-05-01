Eidul Adha 2026 expected date announced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has issued a prediction regarding Eidul Adha 2026 in Pakistan, stating that there is a strong likelihood the festival will be observed on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

According to details, the council has released its scientific report concerning the sighting of the moon for Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH.

The council’s Secretary General, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, stated that scientific data indicates a strong possibility of Eidul Adha being celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

The council explained that the new moon will be born at 1:15am (Pakistan time) on the night between 16 and 17 May. By sunset on 17 May, the moon’s age will exceed 18 hours in most parts of the country, which is sufficient for it to be visible to the naked eye.

The report further noted that on 17 May, the time difference between sunset and moonset will be approximately 55 minutes in Karachi and up to 63 minutes in Peshawar.

If weather conditions remain clear, the moon is expected to be clearly visible on Sunday evening, which would make 18 May the first of Dhu al-Hijjah and Eidul Adha falling on 27 May.

According to this scientific forecast, there is also a possibility that Eidul Adha will be observed on the same day in both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this year.

However, if the moon is not sighted on 17 May due to cloudy conditions, Dhu al-Qi’dah will complete 30 days, and Eid will instead fall on Thursday, 28 May.

It is important to note that the final decision will be made following the official meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.