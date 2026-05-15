Eidul Adha 2026: Sindh issues code of conduct for hides collection

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued a comprehensive code of conduct regulating the collection of sacrificial animal hides during Eidul Adha 2026, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, collecting animal hides without prior permission from the commissioner or deputy commissioner has been banned across the province.

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Only registered charities, religious seminaries and welfare organisations will be allowed to collect hides, while banned organisations will not be permitted to participate in any hide collection activities.

The order also prohibits the establishment of roadside camps and the display of banners for hide collection campaigns. The use of flags, loudspeakers and public announcements on vehicles and buildings has likewise been banned.

Authorities have directed strict action against individuals or groups found forcibly collecting hides. Violators will face legal proceedings under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The Sindh government further announced that arms licences across Karachi will remain suspended from 10 to 12 Zilhajj as part of Eidul Adha 2026 security measures.

District administrations and law enforcement agencies have been tasked with monitoring and inspecting hide collection activities throughout the province.

The government has also made it mandatory to obtain official permits for collective animal sacrifices. Permit holders have been instructed to carry authorisation documents during the specified period.

Officials said hides collected in violation of regulations would be confiscated and handed over to authorised organisations.

District authorities have been granted powers to inspect hide collection points, while police officials have been directed to register immediate cases against those violating the code of conduct.

The government has also ordered strict implementation of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) standard operating procedures during Eidul Adha 2026.

Security arrangements and surveillance linked to hide collection activities will be intensified, while organisations allegedly using fake names for hide collection campaigns will also face legal action.