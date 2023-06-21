Eidul Adha: How many days will banks remain closed in Pakistan?

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced public holidays on June 29 and 30, 2023 on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 29th and 30th June 2023 (Thursday and Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the circular read.

A circular letter has been issued by Banking Policy and Regulations Department of the central bank to presidents and chief executives of all banks, Developmental Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) in this regard.

During the bank holidays, all branches of commercial banks, including public and private banks, will remain closed. However, online banking services and ATMs will continue to function, allowing customers to perform essential transactions.

The federal government Tuesday announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Adha 2023.

According to a statement issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Adha holidays will be observed from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

The notification issued on Tuesday stated: “In continuation of Cabinet Division’s Circular No. 10-02/2022-Min-II dated 23rd December 2022 regarding Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2023, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is please to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows;