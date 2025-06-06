Eidul Adha: Prices of sacrificial animals down in Karachi

KARACHI: The prices of sacrificial animals have come down at Karachi cattle market as Eidul Adha is right around the corner, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the arrival of sacrificial animals at the Northern Bypass cattle market continues in full swing as Eidul Adha approaches.

The prices of sacrificial animals have dropped significantly by Rs70,000 to Rs80,000 in the Karachi cattle market, providing relief to buyers.

According to market buyers, a sacrificial animal weighing approximately 3.5 maunds is currently being sold for Rs210,000.

Over 250,000 animals have been brought to the city’s cattle market from across the country, catering to rising demand during the festive season.

Market Administrator, Shahab Ali confirmed that out of 250,000, more than 150,000 sacrificial animals have already been sold.

As per the administration, 80,000 to 85,000 animals are currently present across various blocks of the the Northern Bypass cattle market, with trade activity expected to increase in the coming days.