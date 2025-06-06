Eidul Adha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia other countries 

Eidul Adha is being celebrated today in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other Gulf nations with religious fervour.

Large congregational prayers were held at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah.

According to details, Eid prayers were performed this morning in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, where thousands of worshippers gathered.

Sheikh Maher Al-Muaiqly led the Eid prayer and delivered the sermon at Masjid al-Haram. Similar gatherings took place at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in Lebanon and Egypt, where worshippers offered prayers followed by ritual animal sacrifice.

In Damascus, a large gathering was held at the Grand Mosque, attended by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Meanwhile, pilgrims have begun arriving in Mina from Muzdalifah to perform the ritual of Rami (stoning of the devil), followed by animal sacrifice, shaving of heads, and changing out of the Ihram attire. Pilgrims will then perform Tawaf al-Ziyarah and Sa’i in Makkah.

In addition to the Middle East, some parts of Europe and North America are also celebrating Eid today, while others will mark the occasion tomorrow (Monday), resulting in two separate Eid observances this year. In the US, UK, Canada, and Europe, Eid dates vary across Muslim communities.

In the UAE, including cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, Eid prayers were performed in mosques and designated grounds.

In Pakistan, the Bohra community is also celebrating Eidul Adha today, with Eid prayers held in Karachi at locations such as Saddar, Pakistan Chowk, Hyderi, and Baloch Colony.