Indian politician’s statement erupts animal sacrifice controversy on Eid ul Adha

MORADABAD: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Dr. Raj Kamal Gupta has passed his remarks regarding Eid ul Adha animal sacrifice, asking for a ban on animal sacrifices and strict legal action against those who follow it, stirring the animal sacrifice controversy.



According to his statement, the sacrificial act is considered to be a sin, drawing severe criticism from religious scholars and community leaders.

Raj Kamal Gupta declared that in India, the government should not let the Muslims slaughter the animals and urged the government to take strict measures against those who perform the procedure.

However, Islamic scholars have disproved his claims, highlighting that during Eid ul Adha, animal sacrifice is an obligation and a deeply rooted religious tradition, calling his statement not less than an animal sacrifice controversy.

The practice honours the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, an essential occasion in Islamic history.

Mufti Danish Qadri, Vice President of the Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Sunnat Moradabad, responded to Raj Kamal Gupta’s statements, defining that Islamic teachings guarantee merciful treatment of animals during slaughter.

Mufti Danish Qadri clarified that the process used in Islamic rites minimises pain, as the animal’s brain is numbed before the bloodletting process starts.

Mufti Qadri further asked why such statements have arisen only during Eid ul Adha, despite non-vegetarian feasting being common across all religions throughout the year. He condemned Raj Gupta’s remarks as politically motivated and urged Muslims to ignore such inflammatory language.

Religious leaders have pointed out that the Constitution of India ensures the right to freedom of religious practice, permitting individuals to follow their faith without external interference.

They highlighted that Muslims do not interfere with Hindu ceremonies, and consequently, their religious practices deserve equal respect.

This animal sacrifice controversy has reignited discussions on religious tolerance and the impact of politics in India, with numerous voices advocating for a cessation of remarks that may jeopardise communal harmony.