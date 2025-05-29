Eid ul Adha: Sacrifical animals’ prices leave buyers stunned

As Eid ul Adha 2025 is rapidly approaching, the fuss in Pakistan’s cattle markets escalates, ARY News reported.

Buyers gather in cattle markets nationwide, expecting to acquire animals to sacrifice, but many are left upset due to the climbing prices.

The reports indicate that since the moon of Zul-Hijjah has been sighted, Eid ul Adha 2025 will be celebrated on June 7 across Pakistan.

As the festival draws near, Pakistan’s cattle markets across different cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad are observing a rise in the prices of sacrificial animals.

Buyers are attempting to acquire animals to fulfil the tradition of sacrifice. But the surge in the prices of sacrificial animals has become a main issue for them.

Traders relate the jump in the price to inflation, an increase in the cost of transportation, and rising food costs.



According to the buyers, traders quote prices far beyond their budget and expectations. One irritated customer stated, “We come with a selected budget in mind, but find that the prices in the market are entirely different.”

On the other side, traders claim that they have invested in these animals the whole year, and raised them. Selling them at lower prices would only result in their loss.

Similarly, in Arifwala, buyers are extremely upset by the effect of inflation, while animal traders show dissatisfaction and disappointment over the lack of decent offers.



Read More: Eid ul Adha 2025 SOPs for sacrificial animals issued

One trader stated, “We have invested in these animals for a year and raised them, but the price we are receiving does not even cover our general costs.”



On the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2025, the prices of sacrificial animals have been the burning question between buyers and sellers, with both sides struggling to find a middle ground.

As the Eid gets closer, buyers want lower prices, but traders are sticking to their original demands.