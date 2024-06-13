Punjab bans sale of sacrificial animals outside cattle markets

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 on the sale of sacrificial animals outside notified cattle markets across the province ahead of Eidul Adha.

According to a spokesperson, Section 144 has also been imposed on burning trotters in public places across Punjab. Further, Section 144 is also imposed on bathing and boating in rivers, canals and dams across the province.

Throwing animal excreta and dung into manholes, drains or canals have also been banned by the Punjab government.

Section 144 has been enforced across the province till Sunday, June 23. Section 144 was implemented to maintain law and order, protect the environment and human lives.

The administration across Punjab will ensure the implementation on the orders.

Eidul Adha will fall on June 17 (Monday) across Pakistan, the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer at the main offices of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.