Eidul Adha: Sacrifice of animals, festivities continue on second day

ISLAMABAD: People across the country on Tuesday continued sacrificing animals and taking part in festivities on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.
The nation is celebrating Eidul Adha with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).
The faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi which will continue for tomorrow (third day of Eid-ul-Adha).
Civic authorities of cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during three days of Eidul Adha.
Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his own son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.
The Pakistan government has announced a three-day holiday for Eid, from Monday to Wednesday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday exchanged Eid greetings with his counterpart from Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.