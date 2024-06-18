Eidul Adha: Sacrifice of animals, festivities continue on second day

ISLAMABAD: People across the country on Tuesday continued sacrificing animals and taking part in festivities on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.

The nation is celebrating Eidul Adha with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi which will continue for tomorrow (third day of Eid-ul-Adha).