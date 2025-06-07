Nation celebrates Eidul Azha with religious zeal, fervour today

Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated today with religious zeal and fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations are being held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, are highlighting the significance and philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People are offering sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The Municipal Administrations in cities and towns have made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha and to ensure cleanliness.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Pakistani nation and Islamic world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and urged everyone to keep in their thoughts the people suffering oppression in Palestine and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha1446 Hijri, he said, “I felicitate from the core of my heart the whole Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and the magnificent Islamic ritual of Hajj.”

“These blessed days remind of the exemplary faithfulness, sacrifice and selflessness of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS),” Shehbaz Sharif added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Allah Almighty liked the devotion, sacrifice and selflessness of these two great personalities so much that he gave status of worship to their acts.

The prime minister prayed Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices of the whole Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah.

President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azdha, emphasizing the importance of promoting values of sacrifice, love, brotherhood, and unity in our behavior.

“This day revives in us the spirit of faith, sacrifice, selflessness, and brotherhood. I pray that Allah Almighty makes this day a source of blessings, unity, and prosperity for our country and the entire Muslim Ummah. Ameen,” the president said in a message.

He said Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the unparalleled obedience, sacrifice, and submission of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS).

“These great personalities set a shining example of devotion, loyalty, selflessness, and sacrifice by wholeheartedly submitting to the command of Allah Almighty. This day reminds us that no sacrifice is too great in seeking the pleasure of Allah, and that our individual and collective success lies in obedience to His will,” he added.

President Asif Zardari also called for drawing lessons from the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and integrate them into our lives.