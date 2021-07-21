Eidul Azha: Pair of goats fed dry fruits sell for whopping 0.97mn

LUCKNOW: Eidul Azha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is being celebrated today with animal sacrifice.

A man in India’s Lucknow purchased a pair of goats for a whopping Rs4.5 lakh (970,360 Pakistani rupees).

The expensive pair of goats was sold to the man at the market near Gomti river in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Both the goats were about two years old and weighed 170 kg and 150 kg respectively.

On a daily basis, the goats were fed cashews nuts, pistachios, almond, sweets and juices, to help them maintain good physique. Their diet cost about Rs600.

Moreover, they were also bathed everyday with shampoo to maintain hygiene.