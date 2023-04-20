Shawwal moon not sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22, ARY News reported.

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Islamabad, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

“No authentic testimony of the moon being sighted was received therefore it was agreed with the consensus that Eidul Fitr will be on April 22,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released the coordinates and chances for sighting the moon.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1444 AH on the evening of April 20, 2023 i.e on 29th Ramazan, 1444 AH,” the department said.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

‘No chance of Eidul Fitr moon sighting’

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that chances of Eidul Fitr 2023 falling on April 21, Friday were very low as the new crescent will be born at 9:13 am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

Read More: EIDUL FITR: MARKETS ALLOWED TO REMAIN OPEN TILL 1AM

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eidul Fitr 2023 will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening, he had said.

Comments