Eidul Fitr 2024: Govt announces 4-day public holiday

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced a five-day holiday for the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, providing a four-day long break for citizens to celebrate the holy festival.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) precited that Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9, 2024 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.

On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset, the weather department said.

PMD said that if the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also said that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10 in Pakistan.

Maulana Azad revealed that scientific observations revealed that the Shawwal crescent moon will likely be sighted on the 29th of Ramadan this year.