Eidul Fitr 2024 likely to fall on THIS date in Pakistan

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10 in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Maulana Azad revealed that scientific observations revealed that the Shawwal crescent moon will likely be sighted on the 29th of Ramadan this year.

He also hinted at taking help from scientific observations and forecasts to sight the Eidul Fitr moon.

Recalling his dealings with former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Maulana Azad said that he had told the minister that the Ruet-e-Hilal committee accepts and recognises scientific findings.

However, he said that the final decision regarding the Eidul Fitr moon will be taken based on Islamic principles and testimonies.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistanis will have a 29-day Ramadan in 2024 and will celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10 if the crescent moon is sighted on April 9.

The first of the holy month fell on March 12 after the Ramadan moon was sighted a day earlier in Pakistan.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees for sighting the crescent of the Islamic month in Peshawar.

Several countries in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world had also announced March 12 as the first day of Ramadan.

Australia, Malaysia, Phili­ppines, Brunei and Oman announced to observe the beginning of the holy month on March 12, as there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative practices like prayers, reading the Holy Quran and giving charity.

The government announced the Nisab-i-Zakat at Rs. 135,179 for Zakat Year 1444-45 A.H, the minimum amount in bank accounts be deducted on the eve of the first Ramadan.