Eidul Fitr 2024: Shawwal moon not sighted in Bangladesh, India

Bangladesh and India will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Thursday, April 11 as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in both countries, ARY News reported.

The National Moon Sighting Committee of Bangladesh announced the decision after receiving no reports of the moon sighting.

The announcement means that Ramadan will have 30 days in Bangladesh this year.

The Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah in India’s Lucknow announced that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country as Muslims were set to observe another day of fasting.

Muslims in India will also celebrate Eidul Fitr on Thursday, April 11.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee continued its meeting along with zonal committees in different cities of the country to sight the Shawwal moon.

