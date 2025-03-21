web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 21, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

President Zardari announces remission for prisoners on Eidul Fitr, Pakistan Day

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday granted a special 180-day sentence reduction for prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day and Eidul Fitr 2025 under Article 45 of the Constitution.

According to the details, the special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except those convicted of murder, espionage, robbery, dacoity, abduction, anti-state acts, rape and terrorist activities.

Those convicted of financial crimes, causing damage to the national treasury, or sentenced under the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Narcotics Control Act 2022 will also be excluded from the benefit.

The sentence reduction will apply to male prisoners above 65 years of age and female prisoners above 60 years of age who have completed at least one-third of their sentence.

Women incarcerated with their children and juvenile offenders under 18 years of age who have served one-third of their sentence will also qualify for the relief.

Read more: Govt announces Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.