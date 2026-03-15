Eidul Fitr 2026: Pakistan Railways announces schedule for special trains

Pakistan Railways has decided to operate four special trains during the Eidul Fitr 2026 holidays to facilitate passengers, following directives from the federal minister for Railways.

According to a spokesperson, the first Eidul Fitr 2026 special train will depart from Lahore for Karachi on 16 March.

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The second special train will leave Quetta for Rawalpindi on 17 March. On the same day, a third special train will depart from Karachi for Peshawar.

The fourth Eid special train will run from Karachi to Lahore on 18 March.

Railway officials said the decision to operate special Eidul Fitr 2026 trains was taken to provide greater convenience for passengers travelling to their hometowns during the festive period.

SUPARCO prediction about Eidul Fitr 2026

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) indicated that Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 21, based on astronomical calculations regarding the Shawwal moon.

According to SUPARCO, the Shawwal moon will be born on March 19 at 6:23am. By sunset on the same day, the moon’s age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes.

The space agency said that along Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 28 minutes on March 19. However, despite this window, the chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent that evening are considered low.

Based on these astronomical parameters, SUPARCO expects the first day of Shawwal 1447 AH to likely fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026, meaning Eid ul Fitr would be observed on that date in Pakistan.

Advance salary, pension

Earlier, the provincial government announced that salaries and pensions for government employees and pensioners will be paid in advance ahead of Eidul Fitr 2026.

The Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwaissued an official notification confirming the move. According to the notification, full salaries and pensions for March will be disbursed before Eidul Fitr.

Employees will receive their salaries on 16 March instead of the usual 1 April, ensuring timely payments ahead of the festive celebrations.