Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Eidul Fitr festival will be celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow) after the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee made the announcement after receiving testimonies from different parts of the country.

Yesterday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held sessions across Pakistan to collect evidence of crescent moon sightings from different parts of the country. However, the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted yesterday.

Moreover, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in several countries other than Pakistan including Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), other Gulf counties and parts of Europe following crescent moon sightings on Thursday.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eidul Fitr at the end of the month-long fasting of Ramazan. The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in the Middle East, Egypt, Jordan UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Canada, America and other countries on Friday.

However, in many European countries and America, followers of some sects will mark Eid on Saturday. In Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday (tomorrow).

As the moon could not be sighted on Thursday in Phillippines, Indonesia, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Statements from Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iraq’s highest Shiite authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, said Eid would be celebrated on Saturday in their countries.

In Oman, too, the religious festival would be marked on Saturday.

