Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

Visitors were allowed back in the Eiffel Tower on Saturday about two hours after officials evacuated it due to a bomb threat, a French police source said.

“It was a false alarm, people can go back inside,” the source said.

The Eiffel Tower receives an average of around 20,000 to 25,000 visitors per day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La tour Eiffel (@toureiffelofficielle)

SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare,” a spokeswoman said.

Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).

Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World’s Fair of 1889.

About Eiffel Tower

Designed by the French engineer Gustave Eiffel and constructed between 1887 and 1889 as the entrance arch for the 1889 World’s Fair, which was held in Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution, Eiffel he tower stands at a height of 324 meters (1,063 feet) and was the tallest man-made structure in the world until the completion of the Chrysler Building in New York City in 1930.

It consists of three levels that are accessible to the public, each offering panoramic views of the city. The Eiffel Tower has become an iconic symbol of Paris and a widely recognized landmark around the world.

While initially met with some controversy and criticism during its construction, the Eiffel Tower has become one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, drawing millions of visitors annually. It has also played a significant role in various cultural events and has been featured in numerous films, books, and works of art.