Eight children fell unconscious in Lyari school gas leak

KARACHI: Eight children fainted in a private school building in Lyari owing to leakage of gas, ARY News reported on Monday.

The children rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical attendance.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the school in Baghdadi area of Lyari after being reported about the incident.

According to early reports, eight children in the school fell unconscious due to gas leak in the building, rescue sources said.

The kids fainted in the incident, have been named Danish, Zain, Amna, Hajira, Hanan, Idris and others. “The children have been between seven to 11 years of the age,” rescue officials said.

“The gas found to be leaked from a power generator in the school,” police officials stated.

The school children have been transferred to the child emergency ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. “All kids are in a stable and better health condition,” the hospital administration has said in a statement.

