Eight illegal African nationals arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested at least eight illegal African nationals from the federal capital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the spokesperson of Islamabad police said that action was taken against illegal resident foreigners in Islamabad.

The police officials stated that cases were filed against four illegal aliens for not providing legal residence documents whereas 60 houses were checked in the surrounding area of Shams Colony police station.

Moreover, eight people of African origin were transferred to Shams Colony police station for further investigation.

On the other hand, the repatriation of illegal Afghans and other foreigners continued on Wednesday as 226,349 people returned to their countries during the countywide operation.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

According to official data, it includes over 18,000 families including 535 families in the last 24 hours have returned to Afghanistan in 236 vehicles.

The government of Pakistan is facilitating the illegal Afghans in the repatriation process at the Torkham and Chaman borders.

So far, 226,349 illegal Afghan nationals have returned to their country after the deadline for voluntarily returning expired on October 31.