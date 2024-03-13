Eight injured as roof collapses in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight people including three minors sustained multiple injuries in a fire cum roof collapse incident here in a house situated at Chak No.202-RB Ghatti,Jhumra Road Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that gas cylinder caught fire due to leakage and blew up,resulting in roof collapse also.

As a result, Asad Mushtaq (33), Qaisar Mushtaq (35), Firdous Qaisar (7), Usman Qaisar(2), Fazal Muhammad (60), Ali Hassan (40), Raheela Ali Hassan (28) and Abbas Ali Hassan (6) received injuries.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims under the debris. The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital after providing first aid.

Earlier today, at least three died in a gas leakage explosion on Airport Road Achakzai Colony in Quetta.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred in a house due to a gas leakage, leaving three people including two children dead whereas two others sustained injuries.

Last week, a policeman, his wife, and six children sustained burn injuries in an explosion that occurred in the residential quarters of Karachi Central Jail due to a gas leakage

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the residential quarters of Karachi Central Jail when an explosion occurred due to a gas leakage, leading to a fire.

As a result of the blaze, Head Constable Tariq, his wife, and six children sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and rescue agencies rushed to the scene. The fire brigade managed to control the fire, while the rescue agencies transferred the injured to the burns ward of Civil Hospital.