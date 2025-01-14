web analytics
19.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Eight khwarij killed in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that the IBOs were held in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on January 12, the ISPR said that the security forces killed nine khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan districts.

Read More: Sepoy martyred, four khwarij killed in foiled Pak-Afghan border infiltration

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of Khwarij.”

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were killed, while two Khwarij were apprehended,” the ISPR added

In another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District, three Khwarij were neutralised by security forces, while two got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.