Sepoy martyred, four khwarij killed in foiled Pak-Afghan border infiltration

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army sepoy embraced martyrdom as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing four terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“The movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border, was picked up by the security forces in the Rajgal area of District Khyber,” the ISPR stated.

It added the security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, four Khwarij were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange at the Pak-Afghan border, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, 22, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”.

The ISPR added that the interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations regarding the Pak-Afghan border and deny the use of its soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”, the ISPR said.

Earlier on Friday, security forces gunned down seven Khwarij terrorists, including a most-wanted terrorist of Fitna Alkhwarij, in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted on the night of December 17-18 in Tank. During the successful operation, security forces killed seven Khwarij terrorists, including a top commander, Ali Rahman alias Tauha Swati.

Ali Rahman was a close associate of Fitna Alkhwarij’s key commander, Mufti Fazalullah. He had joined the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010 and was a key member of the Khwarij’s Shura.

Ali Rahman was also associated with Fitna Alkhwarij’s key commander, Qari Amjad alias Mufti Mazahim. During the operation, the terrorists took two children hostage and tried to use them as human shields.