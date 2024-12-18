Security forces kill 11 Khwarij in three KP operations

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eleven Khwarij in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as the result of which seven Khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were shot dead by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in general area Mamad Gat, Mohmand District, after an intense fie exchange two Khwarij were gunned down.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, eight khwarij were killed in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five khwarij, while nine khwarij got injured.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age: 29 years, resident of: District Jhang), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were shot dead, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of: District Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

These khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.