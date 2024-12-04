Five khwarij killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed five khwarij terrorists in an Intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

On 04 December 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District, on reported presence of khwarij.

ISPR further stated that, during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij also got injured.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Similarly, eight khwarij were killed in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five khwarij, while nine khwarij got injured.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age: 29 years, resident of: District Jhang), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were shot dead, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of: District Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

These khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Read More: Security forces kill three Khwarij in Bannu IBO

On November 22, 2024 security forces killed three khwarij terrorists in an Intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bannu district.

“In the early hours of Friday, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell while two khwarij got injured, it said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.