Security forces kill three Khwarij in Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed three khwarij terrorists in an Intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bannu district, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

“In the early hours of Friday, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell while two khwarij got injured, it said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

On November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve personnel including ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said that sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.